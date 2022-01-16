LINK (LN) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. LINK has a market capitalization of $777.01 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $130.03 or 0.00301879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00074659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.16 or 0.07678148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.87 or 0.99864195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00069512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008170 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

