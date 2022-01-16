LINKA (LINKA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $851,446.71 and $18.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00060111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.