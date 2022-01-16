Linker Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,203.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $1,203.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00059605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

