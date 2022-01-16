Liquity Market Capitalization Achieves $86.71 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Liquity has a total market cap of $86.71 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $5.83 or 0.00013511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00072510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.77 or 0.07768621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,054.51 or 0.99790440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00070366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008217 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,875,220 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.