Liquity USD Market Cap Tops $719.50 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $719.50 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.