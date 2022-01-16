Lisk Machine Learning Achieves Market Cap of $2.82 Million (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00071963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.39 or 0.07735551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,023.26 or 1.00322516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

Buying and Selling Lisk Machine Learning

