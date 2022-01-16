Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,522.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $1,522.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,025.77 or 1.00021811 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 113.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 932.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 748,933,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

