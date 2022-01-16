Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

TSE:LAC traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$38.22. The company had a trading volume of 781,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,974. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43. The firm has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.57.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

