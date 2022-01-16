Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,700 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 451,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 494,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LIZI opened at $1.57 on Friday. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 72.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lizhi during the second quarter worth about $6,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi during the second quarter worth about $6,180,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lizhi by 210.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 331,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lizhi by 1,263.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 226,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Lizhi by 87.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 65,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.