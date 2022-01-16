LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after acquiring an additional 347,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in LKQ by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after acquiring an additional 382,348 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. LKQ has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

