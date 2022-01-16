Lobstex 24-Hour Volume Tops $374,868.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $374,868.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 103.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,034,367 coins and its circulating supply is 22,958,940 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

