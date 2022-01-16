Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

LOCL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

LOCL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 45,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,432. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73.

About Local Bounti

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.