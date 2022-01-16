Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.
LOCL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
About Local Bounti
Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.
