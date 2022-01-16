Loki Price Reaches $0.56 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,204.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.96 or 0.07744446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00337125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $387.98 or 0.00898001 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00075553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.00502436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00261292 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

