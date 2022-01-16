Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Sells 200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $520.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $609.39 and a 200 day moving average of $619.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

