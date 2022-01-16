Lossless Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002122 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $34.38 million and approximately $895,000.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00062248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.05 or 0.07685382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,730.25 or 0.99755084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

