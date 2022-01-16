Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE:LPX traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 959,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,294. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 91,144 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

