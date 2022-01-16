Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ:LVLU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

