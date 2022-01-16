LunchMoney (LMY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $324,676.36 and $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00058485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars.

