MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,228.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$18.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 361.92. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.1761129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

