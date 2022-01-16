Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.88. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

