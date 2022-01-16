Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 47.4% in December

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Mannatech during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech in the third quarter worth $240,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech in the third quarter worth $3,149,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech in the second quarter worth $343,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTEX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $39.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

