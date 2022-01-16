Maple Market Cap Hits $46.54 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Maple has a total market cap of $46.54 million and approximately $384,119.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $13.92 or 0.00032703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,342,449 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

