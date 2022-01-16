Marlin Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Marlin has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $47.30 million and approximately $100.39 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00062423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00070570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.64 or 0.07635035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,483.51 or 0.99753688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069040 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008152 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

