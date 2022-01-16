Maro 24 Hour Volume Hits $340,374.00 (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Maro has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $64.26 million and $340,374.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

