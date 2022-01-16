Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Marvell Technology posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,573 shares of company stock worth $46,543,921 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.00. 14,780,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,136,411. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.