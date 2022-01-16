Masari Price Tops $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Masari has a market capitalization of $366,740.35 and approximately $299.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,123.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.35 or 0.07776076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00341251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.94 or 0.00904226 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00075022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.02 or 0.00510206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.14 or 0.00262365 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

