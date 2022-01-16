Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,315 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.83% of PVH worth $134,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 26.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 12.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PVH by 28.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.81.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $102.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

