Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $131.35 Million Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.43% of Ashland Global worth $131,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.40.

Ashland Global stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

