Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $135.64 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.96% of Wintrust Financial worth $135,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 20.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $239,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,817,000 after buying an additional 104,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $102.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Truist Securities upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

