Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $136.47 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,729,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239,304 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.35% of Univar Solutions worth $136,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,929,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,802,000 after acquiring an additional 236,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 684,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 39,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,141,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $71,390.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,038. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $29.00 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.