Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $138.10 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.31% of Carrier Global worth $138,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

NYSE:CARR opened at $51.10 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

