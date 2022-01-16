Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $145 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.34% of Simon Property Group worth $145,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 66.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

NYSE SPG opened at $155.70 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.79.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

