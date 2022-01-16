Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,151 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.55% of Rogers Communications worth $133,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,841,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,428,000 after buying an additional 130,365 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 930,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 31,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCI. dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

RCI opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

