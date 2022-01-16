Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.88% of Celanese worth $144,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $176.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

