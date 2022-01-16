Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.25% of Universal Health Services worth $143,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,124,000 after buying an additional 128,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after buying an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after buying an additional 83,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

