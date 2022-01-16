Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 55,460 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,460 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.12% of Guardant Health worth $141,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Guardant Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GH shares. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.