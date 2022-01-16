Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 446,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,777,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.53% of Gartner as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $286.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.03. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

