Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.63.

MA stock opened at $372.14 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.03 and its 200-day moving average is $355.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

