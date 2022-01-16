McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.61% of McDonald’s worth $1,103,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,103 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 236,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,991 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.48.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $257.71 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

