mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the December 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 210.5 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MECVF. Desjardins dropped their target price on mdf commerce from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of MECVF stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

