Medicalchain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $67,304.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00062248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.05 or 0.07685382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,730.25 or 0.99755084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008206 BTC.

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain launched on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

