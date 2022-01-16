MediShares (MDS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,381.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $52,381.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediShares has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MediShares Coin Profile

MDS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

