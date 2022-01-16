Melalie Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,870.00 (MEL)

Melalie (CURRENCY:MEL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Melalie has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Melalie has a market capitalization of $236,937.57 and $23,870.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melalie coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00059769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Melalie Profile

Melalie is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,181,623 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

Melalie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

