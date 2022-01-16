Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

MLCO stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

