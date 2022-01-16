Meme Achieves Market Cap of $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00314092 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00021204 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009264 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002959 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016268 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000120 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

