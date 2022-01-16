Meme Market Capitalization Achieves $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00321231 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009660 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003089 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016616 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

