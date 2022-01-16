Memetic / PepeCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $31,323.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 107.5% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

