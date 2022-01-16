MenaPay One Day Volume Reaches $699.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $180,586.44 and approximately $699.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

