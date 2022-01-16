Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,475 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

