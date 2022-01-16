Metahero (HERO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.43 Million

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $545.79 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00058670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Metahero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

